Man who breached Delhi Assembly security wanted attention to find missing nephew, probe reveals

During questioning, he told the police that his nephew Harman Singh, a college student from Hari Nagar in West Delhi, had been missing for nearly a week, according to sources.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Alok Singh
3 min readDelhiApr 7, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Chandigarh Police, Chandigarh Police domestic helps verification drive, domestic helps verification drive, Indian express news, current affairsAccused Sarabjit Singh told police he breached Delhi Assembly security to "gain attention" for his missing nephew, Harman Singh, who has been untraceable since April 1. (File/representational)
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After he was arrested for the breach of security at Delhi Assembly on Monday, Sarabjit Singh, the accused, told the police that he wanted to grab attention as he was desperately searching for his missing nephew, The Indian Express has learnt.

During questioning, he told the police that his nephew Harman Singh, a college student from Hari Nagar in West Delhi, had been missing for nearly a week, according to sources.

Sarabjeet left his home on April 1 and travelled to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab via Bareilly before reaching Delhi on Monday.

According to sources, while returning from Punjab, he bought a bouquet and a garland from Panipat in Haryana to offer prayers at a gurdwara in Delhi. “He told investigators that he believed doing something significant would help him gain attention and that’s why he moved towards the Delhi Assembly. However, all his claims are being verified,” sources said.

Sources added that Sarabjeet had been involved in farmers’ protests held in the past and used to post about his activities on social media. But he recently deleted those posts.

Apart from the Delhi Police, central security agencies have also questioned Sarabjeet to determine whether he has any links to Khalistan-related radical groups, sources said.
When contacted, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Madhur Verma stated that the case is being investigated from all possible
angles.

The Delhi Police contacted his family in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and found that he is married and has two children.

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He runs a rice mill with his elder brother in his hometown. His elderly mother lives in their village, Kajri Niranjanpur, where the family also owns extensive agricultural land.

Family members told the police that Sarabjeet had been suffering from depression due to personal reasons and often behaved aggressively. They added that he was also undergoing treatment.

His mother informed the police that he had purchased the SUV used in the incident on his own last month

The family also said that he had been desperately searching for the missing kin (his nephew), even printing posters and sharing them on social media.

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His family had filed a missing complaint at Hari Nagar Police station but the lead was yet to be obtained.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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