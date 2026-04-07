Man who breached Delhi Assembly security wanted attention to find missing nephew, probe reveals

Accused Sarabjit Singh told police he breached Delhi Assembly security to "gain attention" for his missing nephew, Harman Singh, who has been untraceable since April 1. (File/representational)

After he was arrested for the breach of security at Delhi Assembly on Monday, Sarabjit Singh, the accused, told the police that he wanted to grab attention as he was desperately searching for his missing nephew, The Indian Express has learnt.

During questioning, he told the police that his nephew Harman Singh, a college student from Hari Nagar in West Delhi, had been missing for nearly a week, according to sources.

Sarabjeet left his home on April 1 and travelled to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab via Bareilly before reaching Delhi on Monday.

According to sources, while returning from Punjab, he bought a bouquet and a garland from Panipat in Haryana to offer prayers at a gurdwara in Delhi. “He told investigators that he believed doing something significant would help him gain attention and that’s why he moved towards the Delhi Assembly. However, all his claims are being verified,” sources said.