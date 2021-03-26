Bizman tried to mislead probe by taking thallium

The officer said Arora had been planning the crime since last December and had procured the substance for Rs 22,000 from an online pharmacist.

Two days after a South-Delhi based real-estate businessman was arrested for allegedly using thallium to poison his wife and in-laws, police said he tried to mislead investigators by consuming drops of the element. Police said Varun Arora got himself admitted to a hospital to show increased thallium levels in his body. He has been sent to Tihar jail and is now at AIIMS for medical observation.

Arora allegedly cooked fish laced with thallium and served it to his family members in January. While his mother-in-law, Anita Devi Sharma, and sister-in-law Priyanka died during treatment later, his wife Divya Arora is in coma. A complaint was filed by his father-in-law, Devendra Mohan Sharma, who suspected Arora of murdering them.

The accused was first called for questioning on March 22 after police received the complaint, but he denied his role. “He claimed he didn’t eat the fish as he had jaw pain… His twin children had milk and didn’t eat the fish either. To throw police off his trail, he decided to consume some drops of thallium. When he was called for questioning a second time, he informed police he was in hospital for a medical test and shared a report which showed thallium in his blood,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said Arora had been planning the crime since last December and had procured the substance for Rs 22,000 from an online pharmacist.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said they received information on March 22 that one Anita Sharma was declared dead at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. “Doctors, in the medical report, had said she died of thallium poisoning; it was detected in her blood and urine. We also came to know that Anita’s elder daughter Divya was in the ICU, undergoing treatment for thallium poisoning. We then found that Anita’s younger daughter Priyanka had died during treatment on February 15 and had displayed symptoms of thallium poisoning such as hair loss and burning feet. Anita’s husband, Devender Mohan Sharma, who made the complaint, was not admitted but had complained of sudden hair fall.”

“Arora was questioned and he admitted to procuring thallium and administering it to his in-laws and wife. He wanted to take revenge on them for humiliating him. On his instance, a small glass bottle containing thallium was recovered from his house and his phone containing information on the procurement of thallium was also seized,” said the DCP.