Man booked for posting morphed tweet of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Gurgaon police have booked a man for allegedly posting a morphed screenshot of a tweet claiming to be from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Twitter account on a Facebook page.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by an assistant sub-inspector posted at the cyber police station (west). In the complaint, the police official said that on January 28, he came across a Facebook page in which a person had posted the screenshot of a tweet claiming to be from Khattar’s account.

“The tweet said the chief minister would provide government jobs to the unemployed youth of Haryana after 2024. A probe found that no such tweet or an announcement had been made from the chief minister’s Twitter account and that the tweet was morphed and fake,” said the police officer in the FIR.

The police said by posting a morphed screenshot, the accused had misled the public and spread misinformation. “The accused’s profile has been traced and he has been identified. He will be asked to join the investigation. The motive for posting the morphed screenshot in the case is yet to be ascertained. The post has since been deleted,” said the police.

A case was registered against the accused under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act at the cyber crime police station (west), said police.