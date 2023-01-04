scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Man booked in Delhi for threatening to throw acid on 19-year-old woman

The 19-year-old woman, who lives in his neighbourhood and was in a relationship with him for the last four years, is a college student, said the police.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the police.

The Delhi Police on January 1 lodged a case of stalking and wrongful restraint against a 27-year-old man for allegedly threatening a woman to throw acid on her if she doesn’t marry him.

The accused has been identified as Yagvender Yadav, a resident of Shashi Garden, who runs a grocery shop in the area along with his father. The 19-year-old woman, who lives in his neighbourhood and was in a relationship with him for the last four years, is a college student, said the police.

The woman ended the relationship as her family members were against it. A police officer said the woman later started dating another man which infuriated Yadav.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that they received a complaint at Pandav Nagar Police Station on January 1 which stated that Yadav had threatened to throw acid on the woman if she didn’t marry him. The DCP added that an FIR was subsequently lodged under IPC Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Subsequently, the victim’s statement was recorded before the magistrate and IPC Sections 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman) and 354D (stalking) were added to the FIR.

The woman has been living with her uncle ever since her father passed away a few years back. An officer said, “The duo met on January 1 and the accused threatened to throw acid on her if she didn’t marry him. He also threatened her boyfriend to end the relationship with her. He didn’t injure her during the meeting but the accused is currently absconding.”

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:05 IST
