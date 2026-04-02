Man booked in Delhi after video of his wrong side driving goes viral

"Taking cognizance of the viral road rage incident near Yashobhoomi Roundabout, Dwarka Expressway, the vehicle and driver have been identified. Legal action has been initiated under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (rash and negligent driving)," Delhi Police said on its official X handle, sharing the footage of the video.

A man has been booked by the Delhi Police after a video widely shared on social media showed him allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoiding a collision with another car near Yashobhoomi in Delhi’s Dwarka, officers said on Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The incident came to light after dash cam footage surfaced online, depicting a white car, suspected to be a taxi, being driven on the wrong side of the Dwarka Expressway, police said. In the video, the vehicle can be seen suddenly appearing in front of another car — moving in the correct lane — forcing it to halt abruptly. A verbal altercation soon ensued, with the man stepping out of the white car and abusing the driver of the other vehicle, police said.