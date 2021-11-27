scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 27, 2021
MUST READ

Gurgaon: Man booked for posing as IAS officer and promising jobs through contacts

Pandey allegedly told the complainant that he was working as a Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs, said police.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
November 27, 2021 1:21:42 pm
Gurgaon news, Gurgaon police, Man booked for posing as IAS officer, Job promise fraud, Indian expressPolice said after investigation, it was found that the accused was posing to be an IAS officer.

A man was booked for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and conning a person by promising to offer him and his relatives jobs through his contacts.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Jharsa, said that he met a man, who identified himself as one Roshan Pandey. Pandey allegedly told the complainant that he was working as a Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs, said police. Police said the complainant said that the accused promised him that he could get him and his brother-in-law a job in the army and DRDO through an IAS quota and took over Rs 85, 000 from him.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The complainant said that he trusted the accused since he used to post his pictures on whatsapp with a government ID and shared several government orders on whatsapp with him. The accused had also taken several documents from him on the pretext of getting the complainant a job.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said after investigation, it was found that the accused was posing to be an IAS officer.

Click here for more

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 171, 419, 420, 467, 468, 472 at Sadar police station on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 27: Latest News

Advertisement