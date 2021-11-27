Gurgaon: Man booked for posing as IAS officer and promising jobs through contacts

A man was booked for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and conning a person by promising to offer him and his relatives jobs through his contacts.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Jharsa, said that he met a man, who identified himself as one Roshan Pandey. Pandey allegedly told the complainant that he was working as a Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs, said police. Police said the complainant said that the accused promised him that he could get him and his brother-in-law a job in the army and DRDO through an IAS quota and took over Rs 85, 000 from him.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The complainant said that he trusted the accused since he used to post his pictures on whatsapp with a government ID and shared several government orders on whatsapp with him. The accused had also taken several documents from him on the pretext of getting the complainant a job.”

Police said after investigation, it was found that the accused was posing to be an IAS officer.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 171, 419, 420, 467, 468, 472 at Sadar police station on Saturday.