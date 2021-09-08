Gurgaon: Not paid full amount, contract killer abandons hit job

Gurgaon police have booked a man for allegedly offering Rs 1.95 crore to a contract killer and conspiring to murder his stepmother and stepbrothers.

Police said a murder-accused, identified as Shakir, who was arrested by Nuh police in April 2021 in a murder case, said in his disclosure

statement to the police that one Raju Sharma from Gurgaon had offered him a contract of Rs 1.95 crore to kill his two stepbrothers and stepmother.

He said he was paid Rs 20,000 as advance but he did not go through with the killing, since Raju had not paid the full amount. Their meeting had been arranged by one Zubair, who has also been booked.

According to the police, the complainant, Deepak Sharma, received a call from Nuh police informing of the alleged disclosure made by

Shakir. Deepak, then, filed a police complaint at the sector 5 police station.

In the FIR, Deepak said, “We run a cremation ground in Madanpuri and my stepbrother has held a business-related enmity with us for some time. On May 20, I got a call from SHO Sadar in Nuh, who informed me that Raju had offered Rs 1.95 crore to a contract killer to eliminate me and my family. The contract killer told the police that if he had received the full amount from Raju, he would have killed us. The Nuh police sent the disclosure report to sector 5 police station in Gurgaon. In view of the threat to our life, action should be taken against him and his accomplices.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “After the victim filed the complaint, an FIR was registered against Raju Sharma, Zubair and Shakir at sector 5 police station. Shakir is already in jail and we are conducting raids to nab the other two accused.”

A case was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for

life) of Indian Penal Code on Tuesday, said police.