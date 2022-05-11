scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Delhi: Man booked for forging President’s letterheads to promote fake university

The matter came to light during social media monitoring by a police officer in Delhi. The police found the website suspicious and registered a case under sections of forgery, forgery with the intent of cheating and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2022 1:31:37 pm
The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered a case against a man for allegedly forging the President’s letterheads to promote a fake digital university in Delhi. The police said the accused claimed he runs the university, Vikramshilla University, and created a website claiming the institute is India’s first digital varsity.

The matter came to light during social media monitoring by a police officer in Delhi.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on May 2. According to the FIR, a man named Amardeep Singh was using President of India’s letterhead under his name to promote his university.

“It was found that a person namely Amardeep Singh has used the letterhead of Hon’ble President of India under his own signatures to inform people that Vikramshilla University is going to be inaugurated shortly. There were two mobile numbers…a website-www.vikramshilauniversity.com and an address… mentioned on the letter,” reads the FIR.

An inquiry was initiated into the matter and notices were sent to the phone numbers and the address. The police found the website suspicious and registered a case under sections of forgery, forgery with the intent of cheating and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No arrests have been made in the case yet. The police are looking for Singh and will question him about the website and the university, officials said.

