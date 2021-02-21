Man bludgeons teen to death after she said no to marriage

A 17-year-old girl was murdered, allegedly by her 24-year-old friend, after she refused to marry him, police said Saturday. The school-going girl (name withheld as she was a minor) was found lying in a pool of blood with an injury to her head at her house in Northwest Delhi. She was alone at home at the time.

According to police, the accused, Layik Khan, allegedly locked the door to her house from the outside before fleeing. Police said he is absconding.

Police have increased deployment in the locality to avoid tension.

The families of the accused and the victim have known each other for five years. They used to live near each other until two years ago.

DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra said, “The victim’s relative, Kaushal, was with her when Khan visited at 5 pm on Friday. He asked the relative to fetch groceries and sent him to the market. The accused then attacked the victim with a hammer. On his way back, her relative saw him locking the door and leaving. He told us Khan had proposed to his sister but she had refused.”

Police said an FIR was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) on a complaint by Kaushal and the girl’s parents.

In the FIR, the girl’s relative claimed Khan had been persuading her to marry him, but she was not interested. “They became friends when they were living nearby, and he would also come to meet my sister and her family when they shifted. However, in the last two-three months, he started forcing my sister to marry him. My sister rejected him many times. He also threatened her…,” reads the FIR.

He claimed that on Friday, the accused gave him Rs 200 and sent him to the market to buy chicken. “Khan said he would have dinner at our place. Around 7.45 pm, I was returning home when I saw him with a hammer. He was locking the door and left in a hurry. I called out to him but he didn’t hear me. I then called my sister and heard her phone ringing inside. Her mother then came and told me to break the lock. We broke the lock and found her lying in a pool of blood,” Kaushal said in the FIR.

DCP Mishra said the girl was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. She sustained injuries to her head.

“The girl’s parents are factory workers; they knew Khan well. He also stayed with them for two months at their house. We found that he wanted to marry her and might have attacked her when she rejected his proposal. Our teams are looking for him, he will be arrested soon,” said the DCP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the girl’s father said, “We have known Khan for years. I met him at a nearby factory where we worked together… he helped me when I fell sick. We treated him like our son and he also stayed near our house for some time. On Friday morning, my daughter went to meet her mother at the factory and told her that he had been harassing her and forcing her to marry him. My wife said we would talk to him after we come back home. We didn’t know he was planning to kill her that very evening. My daughter never liked him and didn’t want to marry him. He betrayed us…”

Her mother told the media, “Khan used to harass my daughter and threatened to kill her. I was at work when he came to our place and sent her relative to buy groceries. We have known him for years… After we shifted, he would come and visit us sometimes. He did wrong and should be punished.”

A post-mortem was conducted on Saturday morning and the report is awaited.