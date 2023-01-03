Man bludgeoned to death in East Delhi on New Year’s Eve over personal enmity

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men and detained a juvenile for allegedly bludgeoning to death a 20-year-old while celebrating New Year’s Eve in East Delhi’s Ghazipur. The police have identified the deceased as Vikash.

According to the police, they received a PCR call on January 1 about a body lying on vacant land in the DDA market in the area. The face of the deceased was smashed, they added.

The police filed a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and checked footage from several CCTV cameras and made local inquiries. They found that Vikash was last seen with Himanshu, 22, Nitin, 22, a juvenile, and another unidentified person.

A police team tracked Himanshu’s location and arrested him from his residence. DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said: “During interrogation, he disclosed that he had an enmity with the deceased because the latter used to demand liquor and money from him and had beaten him in the past”.

On New Year’s Eve, Himanshu along with Nitin, the juvenile, and the unidentified co-accused were drinking liquor when Vikash came to the spot. “A heated argument took place between Himanshu and Vikash where the deceased abused Himanshu. On this, Himanshu and the other accused thrashed Vikash and smashed his face with a brick, following which they fled from the spot,” Guguloth added.

At the instance of Himanshu, Nitin was arrested from his residence and subsequently, the juvenile was also detained from his house. Another co-accused is currently absconding, the police said.