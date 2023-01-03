scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Man bludgeoned to death in East Delhi on New Year’s Eve over personal enmity

According to the police, they received a PCR call on January 1 about a body lying on vacant land in the DDA market in the area. The face of the deceased was smashed, they added.

delhi crime, delhi murder news, indian expressThe Delhi Police arrested two men and detained a juvenile for allegedly bludgeoning to death. (File)

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men and detained a juvenile for allegedly bludgeoning to death a 20-year-old while celebrating New Year’s Eve in East Delhi’s Ghazipur. The police have identified the deceased as Vikash.

According to the police, they received a PCR call on January 1 about a body lying on vacant land in the DDA market in the area. The face of the deceased was smashed, they added.

The police filed a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and checked footage from several CCTV cameras and made local inquiries. They found that Vikash was last seen with Himanshu, 22, Nitin, 22, a juvenile, and another unidentified person.

A police team tracked Himanshu’s location and arrested him from his residence. DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said: “During interrogation, he disclosed that he had an enmity with the deceased because the latter used to demand liquor and money from him and had beaten him in the past”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

On New Year’s Eve, Himanshu along with Nitin, the juvenile, and the unidentified co-accused were drinking liquor when Vikash came to the spot. “A heated argument took place between Himanshu and Vikash where the deceased abused Himanshu. On this, Himanshu and the other accused thrashed Vikash and smashed his face with a brick, following which they fled from the spot,” Guguloth added.

More from Delhi

At the instance of Himanshu, Nitin was arrested from his residence and subsequently, the juvenile was also detained from his house. Another co-accused is currently absconding, the police said.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 10:11 IST
Next Story

UK’s Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close