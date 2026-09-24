Man befriends girl online, rapes her at Delhi hotel

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After befriending her on social media, a man allegedly raped a minor girl inside a hotel in Outer Delhi, police officials said. The accused is yet to be traced.
According to police officials, the girl and the man got to know each other on social media apps some months ago. After chatting for some time, the accused allegedly called the girl to meet him at a hotel.
“The accused then allegedly took the girl inside a hotel on the pretext of friendship and forced himself upon her,” said a police officer.
After coming back home, the girl told her parents about the incident who then approached the police. A case under sections of the POCSO Act was registered by the police.
Police are now searching for the accused. CCTV footage near the hotel vicinity is being scrutinised.
Police are also questioning the hotel owner regarding how a minor was able to enter the premises, and are checking the hotel logbook.
The incident comes days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in a park in Southeast Delhi by three men posing as cops.
In the last month, there have been at least five cases of rape in the national capital, all against children and teenagers.
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and then stabbed to death in Outer North Delhi by her friend and three others. All accused, three of them under the age of 18, have been apprehended.
On August 4, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped on a sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Old Delhi’s Kashmere Gate without being checked at a single police picket.
During the inquiry, it was found that the girl was travelling from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh to the house of a relative in Noida. The alleged sexual assault took place while she was travelling from Pari Chowk, Greater Noida.
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