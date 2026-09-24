Man befriends girl online, rapes her at Delhi hotel

After befriending her on social media, a man allegedly raped a minor girl inside a hotel in Outer Delhi, police officials said. The accused is yet to be traced.

According to police officials, the girl and the man got to know each other on social media apps some months ago. After chatting for some time, the accused allegedly called the girl to meet him at a hotel.

“The accused then allegedly took the girl inside a hotel on the pretext of friendship and forced himself upon her,” said a police officer.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

After coming back home, the girl told her parents about the incident who then approached the police. A case under sections of the POCSO Act was registered by the police.