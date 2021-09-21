Man ‘beaten up with rods’ after car brushes scooter in Gurgaon

A 26-year-old was assaulted by a group of men with rods and suffered injuries on his face in an alleged road rage incident, after his car brushed against a scooter in the New Colony area on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, police registered an FIR and said that a preliminary probe suggests there was prior enmity between the two sides.

According to police, the incident took place around 7.15 pm when the victim, who runs a grocery store, was on his way to his house in his car.

In the FIR, the complainant, whose family requested anonymity, said, “I dropped my sister at her house and was returning to my house. Near New Colony, two men on a scooter tried to overtake me and my car brushed against the scooter. An argument broke out and they called their friends to the spot. The accused tried to snatch my car keys, but I turned my car towards internal lanes to escape.”

The complainant said that suddenly, two cars blocked his path from both sides and a group of 7-8 men arrived with rods and sticks. “I pleaded with them that whatever damage their scooter had, I would settle it, but they started beating me up and shattered all the window panes of my car with rods. I was stabbed near my left eye with a knife. They tried to choke me and threatened to kill me if I filed a police complaint. Another man who tried to help me was assaulted,” he alleged, adding that they stole his phone and wallet which had Rs 17,000 in cash. He said he then went to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the complainant had named one person in the FIR.

“We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the accused. No arrests have been made so far. We are verifying the allegations. Preliminary probe suggests that there was prior enmity between the parties,” said a police official.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379 A (snatching), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at New Colony police station.