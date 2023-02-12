Man beaten up after argument at a club in Gurgaon

A man was allegedly beaten up by three persons after the accused intercepted his cab when he was returning from a club in Gurgaon’s sector 43 on Saturday morning. Police said the accused are yet to be arrested.

In the police complaint, the victim, a Gurgaon resident, said he and his friend had gone to a club in MGF Metropolitan mall around 1 am on Saturday.

“At 5.50 am, we left the club and proceeded to our guest house in a cab. When the cab reached near a hospital, a Creta car overtook our cab and blocked the route. After forcefully stopping our cab, three persons alighted from the car and started beating me as I was sitting in the cab. They punched and kicked me. I was taken aback and had no clue about the reason for their assault. Later I remembered that these three persons were also present at the club,” alleged the complainant, adding that the accused also threatened him.

Police said that earlier in the morning, the victim and his friend had an argument with some people at the club, which was sorted out by the club bouncers and the manager. “Probe has found that the accused, who had waylaid the victim’s cab and beaten him up, were the same people with whom the victim had an argument at the club. The accused have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” said Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at sector 29 police station, said police.