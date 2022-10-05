Man beaten to death over suspicion of tyre theft in Outer Delhi, 2 arrested

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by three others in Outer Delhi’s Alipur area over suspicion of tyre theft and the body was dumped near a farmhouse, said the police.

The police said the case was solved 10 days after they received a PCR call from locals who found a body lying on the side of a road in the Alipur area.

“There were tattoos on the man’s neck and hands. Notices were sent and the man was identified as Nazir. He had multiple injuries on his chest, head, back and legs. He was badly beaten up,” said the police.

To identify the killers, the police formed four teams and conducted several raids in the area. They scanned more than 50 CCTVs during the investigation and found the footage showing the accused attacking the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Devesh Kumar Mahla said: “We had three eyewitnesses and gathered more clues. The accused were identified as Rambalak, Ranjeet and Anil. They kept evading the police even after we sent them notices. We conducted raids and arrested two of the accused.”

The arrested, Ranjeet and Rambalak, confessed to their crime and revealed that they saw the deceased stealing tyres near a temple and confronted him. They beat him up with plastic pipes and sticks as they suspected he stole tyres from their vehicles as well, said the police.