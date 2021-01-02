Man beaten to death over social media post: Delhi Police

DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra said the victim, Subhash Kumar, was found dead on December 30.

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly by four men in Rohini’s Begampur after he posted a video about one of the accused on social media.

Two of the accused have been arrested and police are looking for the others.

“Kumar’s mother Asha Devi said that her son had a heated argument with one Gaurav on the phone. On December 30, Kumar and a friend went to gaming parlour, where Gaurav was waiting with his associates,” he said.

Mishra said that after beating him, the accused dumped him in an unconscious condition at Sector 32, Rohini.

According to police, Kumar and Gaurav were friends but fell out over a petty incident.

The fight escalated when Kumar posted a video criticising Gaurav on Facebook, an officer said.

“A raid was conducted and two accused, identified as Tinku Singh and Manish, were arrested. Gaurav is absconding,” said a senior police officer.