Thursday, August 13, 2020
Delhi: Man beaten to death ‘over dog without leash’

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, “We got a call around 12.12 am from Burari. A team went to the spot and found that the injured were taken to BJRM hospital. Katiyal died during treatment.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2020 2:10:05 am
khed crime news, khed murder, khed 17 year old girl murder, khed police, indian express newsPolice said the accused fought with Katiyal and his family when Katiyal’s granddaughter allegedly let her dog roam on the streets without a leash.

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two men in North Delhi’s Burari after a fight over a dog early on Thursday. The deceased, Kuldeep Katiyal, was beaten up with bats and had sustained head injuries, police said.

Both the accused are being questioned by police.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

