Delhi: Man beaten to death ‘over dog without leash’

Police said the accused fought with Katiyal and his family when Katiyal’s granddaughter allegedly let her dog roam on the streets without a leash.

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two men in North Delhi’s Burari after a fight over a dog early on Thursday. The deceased, Kuldeep Katiyal, was beaten up with bats and had sustained head injuries, police said.

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, “We got a call around 12.12 am from Burari. A team went to the spot and found that the injured were taken to BJRM hospital. Katiyal died during treatment.”

Both the accused are being questioned by police.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

