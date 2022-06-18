Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of theft at an under-construction building in Rohini Thursday. Police arrested five men in connection with the case — landlord Shamsher Singh (57), his son Raman Sahib (29), his brother Kulvinder Singh (52), his nephew Rayman Singh (24), and security guard Tausif Khan. The victim, Sanjay, lived in Mangolpuri.

Police received information at 7.17 am. Sanjay was found dead in front of the building when they reached the spot. He had sustained several blunt injuries and lacerations. Police conducted door-to-door surveys and found bloodstains on the roof of the building. Police sources said when they questioned the owner and guard, they alleged Sanjay had entered the building to commit theft. Police said the accused allegedly beat him up with bamboo sticks.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said: “Videos and photos were recovered from the accused which show them beating him up.” Police recovered CCTV footage, photos and two videos taken by the accused, bamboo sticks, and clothes worn by the accused at the time.