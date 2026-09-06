Man beaten to death in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, security guard’s rescue effort fails

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A man died after being assaulted by two men in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
The police said the victim, who was most probably in his early forties, was yet to be identified, as nothing was found in his possession that could help establish his identity.
According to the police, an eyewitness who works as a security guard at a nearby society told them that the victim was loitering near DDA flats in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 with two other men. The trio got into a fight following a spat, and the two men picked up wooden planks lying nearby to assault the victim.
The security guard, who was standing at the society gate, tried to intervene, but the duo did not stop. The victim sustained critical injuries, after which the two attackers fled the spot.
The police have collected CCTV footage from the area, in which the victim can be seen being beaten by the two accused. The security guard later informed the police about the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Local enquiries are being conducted to ascertain the victim’s identity. Police teams have also been formed to identify and apprehend the accused.
Reacting to the murder, local AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said the security guard had tried to save the victim, but intervening in such a situation could have also put his own life at risk. He alleged that the fear of the police among criminals in the national capital was steadily declining.
The MLA claimed that around seven to eight murders had been reported in his constituency over the past month, adding that the safety and security of residents were at stake.
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