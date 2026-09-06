Man beaten to death in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, security guard’s rescue effort fails

The police said the victim was yet to be identified, as nothing was found in his possession that could help establish his identity. (File Photo)

A man died after being assaulted by two men in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The police said the victim, who was most probably in his early forties, was yet to be identified, as nothing was found in his possession that could help establish his identity.

According to the police, an eyewitness who works as a security guard at a nearby society told them that the victim was loitering near DDA flats in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 with two other men. The trio got into a fight following a spat, and the two men picked up wooden planks lying nearby to assault the victim.