Man beaten to death for ‘theft’ in Delhi: Calls went out to father, he ignored them

As Rajesh Singh was tied to a pole and beaten by locals for four hours in Outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar on suspicion of theft, two phone calls went out to his father. But instead of rushing to his son’s aid, Kamal Singh told the callers to go ahead with the beating. A day after Rajesh’s death because of being kicked, punched and slapped, his family now regrets not taking the phone calls seriously.

The local police have procured a one-minute recording, in which a woman informs Kamal Singh that his son has been caught for theft and is being beaten, and asks him to come over to the house. Kamal instead tells the caller to go ahead.

“All this is a part of the police investigation. So far, it was found that the family had disowned Rajesh due to his drug addiction,” said DCP (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla.

Police have arrested three persons, including the owner of the house Rajesh allegedly broke into.

Around 3.30 am on Friday morning, Rajesh leapt to the terrace of Mahender’s house by using his mini-truck parked outside. He was spotted by two passersby, who raised an alarm, following which Rajesh was tied to a pole and beaten to death, police said.

Eyewitnesses said while he was being beaten, Rajesh begged for water and asked to be forgiven. A PCR call was made around 7.30 am, and Rajesh was taken to Sanjay Gandhi hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Kamal said, “I don’t want to talk about my son’s death. I don’t care if they made phone calls or not.”

Rajesh’s sister Rajni said, “My brother was a drug addict and created a lot of problems for the family. We do regret not acting on the phone call. We thought they would just hit him and let him go.”

Rajesh drove a tempo for a living and had three boys aged 7, 5 and 3. Two of them go to a private school, with his wife and sister looking after their expenses.

The family said that five years ago, Rajesh got addicted to ‘smack’ and they took him to a drug de-addiction centre. “My son jumped out of a moving car while being taken to the centre. We could not afford to send him to another one. When his behaviour would become unbearable, we would take him to the local police, who would set him straight,” Rajesh’s mother Kamla Devi said.

A year ago, Kamal and Rajni filed a police complaint against Rajesh claiming that he stole things from their home. “We thought that sending him to Tihar Jail would be the best treatment. So we filed a police complaint,” Rajni said. He was released from jail two months ago.