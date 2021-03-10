Man beaten to death by neighbours, 6 held

Police Tuesday said six persons have been arrested and two detained in connection with the murder, and they are on the lookout for three more suspects.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours after he tried to stop them from fighting and using foul language. The incident took place on Monday night at West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar. Police Tuesday said six persons have been arrested and two detained in connection with the murder, and they are on the lookout for three more suspects.

The victim, Rupesh (32), was taken to GGS Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Videos of the incident showed a group of men and women thrashing the victim and his family and hurling abuses.

According to police, Rupesh was having a family gathering at his home when he heard his neighbours fighting around 11 pm. “His neighbours Tarun (23) and his wife Priyanka (21) were fighting outside their house. Later, Tarun’s parents Ravinder and Anita also joined the fight and used foul language,” said a police officer.

Rupesh’s mother and younger brother asked Tarun not to use foul language, but an argument started. Rupesh then came out and tried to pacify them. “The accused called their friends. They assaulted Rupesh and his family with sticks and batons,” said DCP (West) Urvija Goel. Police have arrested Tarun, his wife, his parents and their friends.