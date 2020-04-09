Man beaten in Delhi on suspicion of conspiracy to spread COVID-19

The victim is a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, police officials said. (Representational Image/Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The victim is a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, police officials said. (Representational Image/Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly attacked in Delhi’s Bawana after he was suspected of conspiring to spread COVID-19, police said Wednesday. While an earlier PTI report, quoting police officials, claimed the man died of injuries, police officials clarified to The Indian Express that the man was alive and undergoing treatment.

Police said the man had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to the national capital in a truck of vegetables after 45 days, news agency PTI reported. The man was held at the Azadpur vegetable market and released after a medical examination. Police said when he reached his village, rumours spread that he had a plan to spread coronavirus.

“He was beaten up on Sunday and was rushed to a hospital by police,” a senior police officer told PTI. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested three persons, they added.

