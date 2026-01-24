Man beats 4-year-old daughter to death over homework, arrested by Faridabad police

Jaiswal, 31, was produced before a Faridabad court on Friday and remanded to one day’s police custody for further questioning. (Special arrangement)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Sector 56 Crime Branch in Faridabad for allegedly beating his four-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death after she failed to finish her homework, police said.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Jaiswal, a native of Kheratiya village in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh. Jaiswal is currently living as a tenant in Jharsetli village near Sector 58, Ballabgarh, Faridabad. He was produced before a Faridabad court on Friday and remanded to one day’s police custody for further questioning, a police spokesperson said.

A case of murder has been registered. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded.