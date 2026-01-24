Man beats 4-year-old daughter to death over homework, arrested by Faridabad police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Sector 56 Crime Branch in Faridabad for allegedly beating his four-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death after she failed to finish her homework, police said.
The accused has been identified as Krishna Jaiswal, a native of Kheratiya village in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh. Jaiswal is currently living as a tenant in Jharsetli village near Sector 58, Ballabgarh, Faridabad. He was produced before a Faridabad court on Friday and remanded to one day’s police custody for further questioning, a police spokesperson said.
A case of murder has been registered. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded.
According to the police, the incident occurred between 12.10 pm and 12.30 pm on Wednesday at the family’s rented house. The deceased, a Class I student at a government school, suffered severe head injuries, over a dozen bruises, and multiple fractures. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ballabgarh, where she was declared dead.
The mother, Ranjeeta Kumari, who noticed injury marks on the child’s body, lodged a complaint at the Sector 58 police station, police said. The deceased’s six-year-old brother, who witnessed the assault, later narrated the incident to his mother, who was at work at the time.
Both parents work at private firms in Ballabgarh. While the mother works during the day, Jaiswal works night shifts. On the day of the incident, Jaiswal returned home around 6 am and was looking after the children during the day, according to police. Police said he had asked the child to write numbers up to 50 as part of her homework, but she was unable to complete the task. Enraged, Jaiswal allegedly assaulted the child and initially claimed that she had fallen down the stairs.
However, police said his claim was contradicted by the six-year-old son’s statement and the medical findings.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
"Digital creator Shashank Alshi and textile researcher Dr. Divya Singhal share tips for maintaining winter clothes. Use cold water and gentle wash for woollen sweaters, turn hoodies inside out and use less detergent. Wash jackets with zips and buttons closed, and thermals separately in cold water. Avoid direct heat and store properly for mint condition."