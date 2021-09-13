scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Man attempting suicide at Andrews Ganj flyover saved by Delhi Police

In the video posted by Congress leader Alka Lamba on Twitter, the man is seen standing on the guardrail of the flyover.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 10:20:51 am
One of the policemen walked towards the man, grabbed him and pulled him away from the guardrail.

A 40-year-old man, who was allegedly attempting suicide at Andrews Ganj flyover, was saved by the Delhi police after a video of him was uploaded on social media.

Police said the man works as a delivery executive of a food delivery company and was “disappointed” with his life in Delhi.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said his patrolling team received the information on Sunday evening and within minutes, PCR vans and patrolling personnel were sent to the spot to rescue the man. “He was standing near the guardrail and shouted that he wanted to end his life,” the DCP said.

The police team tried talking to the man and also put up a net on the road below the flyover for protection. Meanwhile, one of the policemen walked towards the man, grabbed him and pulled him away from the guardrail. The man was saved in the nick of time, the police said.

He later told the police that he hails from Almora in Uttarakhand and lives with his family near Hauz Khas in Delhi. He had come to Delhi four years ago and was disappointed and depressed. He was counselled and the police also informed his friend.

