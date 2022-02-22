Man attacks woman for rejecting marriage proposal in Ghaziabad’s Loni, dies by suicide

A 25-year-old man died by suicide in Ghaziabad’s Loni after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer for rejecting his marriage proposal, the police have said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East district) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the woman was attacked by the man on February 21 at Meet Nagar. They came to know about the incident after they received a call from the GTB Hospital that a 22-year-old injured woman had been admitted by her father. The victim and the accused are residents of Loni and were living in the same locality.

“We reached GTB Hospital and collected her medico-legal case (MLC). She was later referred to Max Hospital in Patparganj. The victim’s father told the police in his complaint that he had fixed the marriage of her daughter. But one of his neighbours wanted to marry her and was angry after her engagement. On February 21, she was going to her office when the accused came and assaulted her on her head,” Sain said.

On the basis of the father’s complaint, a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station and an investigation was initiated. “We started our investigation and we came to know in the meantime that the accused, who had assaulted her, died by suicide at his home in the Loni area. He was declared brought dead at GTB Hospital,” Sain said.