Man attacks sister-in-law with boxcutter in Northwest Delhi, leaves her seriously injured, police say

The alleged attacker has been arrested. The woman, who works at a physiotherapy centre, is undergoing treatment, and is currently unable to give a statement, police said.

A 35-year-old woman sustained a grievous injury to her neck after she was allegedly attacked with a boxcutter by her brother-in-law at a commercial complex in Rohini in northwest Delhi on Monday (February 16) afternoon, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the man had a dispute with his wife’s family, and had come looking for his wife, but ran into her sister instead, sources in the police said.

“He had come to the physiotherapy centre looking for his wife but found his sister-in-law and decided to attack her instead,” a senior police officer said.