Man attacks sister-in-law with boxcutter in Northwest Delhi, leaves her seriously injured, police say

A 35-year-old woman sustained a grievous injury to her neck after she was allegedly attacked with a boxcutter by her brother-in-law at a commercial complex in Rohini in northwest Delhi on Monday (February 16) afternoon, police said.
The alleged attacker has been arrested. The woman, who works at a physiotherapy centre, is undergoing treatment, and is currently unable to give a statement, police said.
Preliminary investigations suggested that the man had a dispute with his wife’s family, and had come looking for his wife, but ran into her sister instead, sources in the police said.
“He had come to the physiotherapy centre looking for his wife but found his sister-in-law and decided to attack her instead,” a senior police officer said.
According to police, a PCR call was received at the Budh Vihar police station at 12.21 pm, reporting that a woman’s throat had been slit in Rohini’s Sector 24, but that she was conscious.
A team from the police station rushed to Pocket-17 near West Mega Mall in Sector 24, but found that the injured woman had already been moved to Dr BSA Hospital for treatment.
During a search of the building, police personnel from Budh Vihar police station arrested the accused, identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, from the roof of an adjacent structure where he was allegedly hiding. Police said he is the victim’s brother-in-law, and works as a teacher at a coaching centre.
The accused has allegedly been involved in a dispute with his wife and her family since April 2025. According to police sources, Yadav’s wife had registered a case against him at the Crimes Against Women Cell last year under Section 85 of the Bharatoya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (“Husband and/or relatives of the husband subjecting the woman to cruelty”).
The crime scene was secured and inspected by the crime team. Police said a box cutter blade allegedly used in the attack was recovered from the spot.
A case under Section 109 (attempted murder) of the BNS has been registered at Budh Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway, police said.
