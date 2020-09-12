Man attacked while trying to move cow out of his car’s way

Police received a call from locals around 1.30 am about the firing, after which they arrested the two accused from near the spot. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by two people when he was trying to move a cow blocking the road in Southwest Delhi’s Ghitorni, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested two of the accused, one of whom also allegedly fired bullets in the air to threaten the victim, Babu, late Thursday night.

Police said the accused were drunk and allegedly attacked the victim when they saw him honking in an effort to move a cow sitting in the middle of the road.

They attacked him as he stepped out and was walking towards the cow.

Police said the accused — Gaurav (24) and Ashish (25) — got into a heated argument with Babu because they were disturbed by him honking at the animal, and allegedly thrashed him with sticks.

One of them allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired in the air.

Police received a call from locals around 1.30 am about the firing, after which they arrested the two accused from near the spot.

A case has been registered against them under sections of attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, violence and Arms Act.

Police said the accused have a licensed pistol and made a living by giving out their properties for rent to families in Ghitorni.

