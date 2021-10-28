Man attacked outside Delhi High Court

A man was allegedly attacked with a blade by unknown persons outside the Delhi High Court on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victim was standing at the parking space outside gate no. 7 of the court when the assailants stabbed him. Police detained one of the accused and initiated an enquiry.

The victim had come to the court to attend a matter related to a 2011 case in which he was named as an accused. It is suspected that the other party in the case attacked him and fled from the spot.

Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi), said, “The victim had come to attend the matter when he was attacked. Our team went to the spot and found that the victim went to RML hospital for treatment. We detained a person in connection with the incident and are questioning him for further details.”