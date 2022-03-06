Man assaulted, killed by group of men over Rs 500 loan

A 45-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and killed by a group of men in Outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area. Police said the accused allegedly assaulted him with a cooking cylinder and slit the man’s throat after he refused to return a loan of Rs 500. They have arrested two of the accused, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rajbeer Singh, worked as a ragpicker. His family said he had also worked as a contractual worker with the MCD before.

According to police, the man was killed by his friends after he refused to return Rs 500. He took the loan around 2-3 months back.

The Delhi Police said they have now arrested two of the accused and are investigating the matter. On Saturday, they received a call from a local who informed them about a body lying near a canal in Samaypur Badli. A team rushed to the spot and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and neck.

“We sent the body for an autopsy and sent informers to identify the man. He was later identified as Rajbeer. A case of murder was registered and CCTVs near his house were scanned and analysed,” said DCP (Outernorth) Brijendra Yadav.

The police found that Rajbeer lived alone. He is survived by his wife and their two children but the family lives in another house.

During the investigation, two of the accused were identified and arrested. The two, Bobby (23) and Ramniwas (27) are residents of Aligarh and had come to the area looking for a job.

Police said they recovered the weapon used during the offence. Interrogation of the accused revealed that they got into a heated argument with Rajbeer on the night of the incident. All of them were drinking alcohol and got into a fight over money, police said.

“They were sitting in a room and the fight escalated after Rajbeer refused to return the Rs 500 loan immediately. Bobby had loaned him the amount,” said an officer.

According to police, during the fight, the men went out and picked up a cooking cylinder lying outside and allegedly hit the victim on his head with it. They then allegedly slit his throat with a blade. To evade arrest, they cleaned the area and dumped the body near a canal.