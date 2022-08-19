Man assaulted, his head shaved on ‘suspicion of theft’ in North Delhi

A man was allegedly caught and assaulted by locals in North Delhi’s Wazirabad on suspicion of theft. A video of the incident has gone viral and purportedly shows the man tied to a pole, while a man strikes and kicks him. Another video allegedly shows his hair being shaved with a razor.
#JUSTIN: A 28-year-old man was physically assaulted on suspicion of theft in North Delhi’s Wazirabad. They also chopped off his hair. Police recording victim’s statement and lodging FIR. @IndianExpress,@ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/TR86fEgKsp
— Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) August 19, 2022
Police that an enquiry revealed that the residents of Wazirabad village caught him red-handed after he allegedly stole a water motor. He was then allegedly beaten up, and his head allegedly shaved.
According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), “Legal action in this regard is being taken under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour), 504 (insult with intent to breach peace) and 34 (common intention) against the alleged persons. Investigation has been taken up.”
