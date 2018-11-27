Man carrying live bullet arrested at CM Kejriwal’s residence, says found it in mosque donation box

The Delhi Police arrested a man after a live bullet was found on him during a security check at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal residence. The man, identified as Mohammad Imran, who is a mosque caretaker, went to attend a Janta Darbar (public meeting) with a request to increase the salary paid by Waqf board, the police said. The 39-year-old man has been charged under the stringent Arms Act, they added.

Advertising

During interrogation, Imran said he was a maujjin (caretaker) at Masjid Bawli Wali in Karol Bagh and found the cartridge in the mosque’s donation box, months ago. He said he had planned to throw it in the Yamuna river but kept it in his wallet instead, the officer said. Further investigation is underway, police said.

The incident comes days after Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder inside the Delhi Secretariat. The Aam Aadmi Party described the attack as “politically motivated” and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a conspiracy in collusion with Delhi Police to attack the chief minister.

Speaking at the one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was behind the November 20 attack as it was “baffled” by the “good work” done by his government in the national capital. “Narendra Modi should resign if he can not protect Delhi’s Chief Minister,” Kejriwal said in the House which had met to discuss the attack and the alleged deletion of names from the voters’ list.