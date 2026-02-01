Man arrested for beating 12-year-old stepson with sticks, stones in North East Delhi

Identified as Wazid Khan (36), a resident of Shastri Park, the accused was arrested on Saturday following sustained questioning, officers said. He allegedly killed his stepson after a fight with his wife.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 07:17 AM IST
Stepfather arrested for beating 12-year-old to death in Northeast Delhi after marital dispute. (File Photo)Stepfather arrested for beating 12-year-old to death in Northeast Delhi after marital dispute. (File Photo)
Two days after a 12-year-old boy was found dead near the Shastri Park chowk loop in North East Delhi, his stepfather was arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating him to death with sticks and stones, said police.

Identified as Wazid Khan (36), a resident of Shastri Park, the accused was arrested on Saturday following sustained questioning, officers said. He allegedly killed his stepson after a fight with his wife. “During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had an ongoing dispute related to his relationship with the mother of the deceased,” a senior police officer said.

Police earlier said that the victim’s mother came to know about her son’s death via a purported video in which her husband had allegedly admitted to the crime.

The boy’s mother married the accused — an e-rickshaw driver —in 2020 after the death of her husband. “She has four children. After marrying the accused, they started to have marital issues and frequent arguments,” an officer had earlier said.

Relatives told PTI that the couple had frequent fights in recent months, particularly after the children from the woman’s first marriage returned from a hostel where they had been staying.

Five days before the killing,according to police, the mother of the deceased had left the house to live with her sister following another argument with her husband.

After repeatedly calling his wife, asking her to return, the accused on Thursday allegedly picked both his stepsons from their school in his e-rickshaw and took them near a forest area, according to officers. He then allegedly asked his 15-year-old stepson to wait in the e-rickshaw and took the 12-year-old boy inside the forest. He allegedly killed the boy after repeated assaulting him using stones and sticks, police said.

After receiving information about the injured child, police rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The boy had multiple injuries, including wounds on his head and eyes, and marks of severe assault, officers said.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Shastri Park police station. The body was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem examination.

