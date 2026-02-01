Man arrested for beating 12-year-old stepson with sticks, stones in North East Delhi

Two days after a 12-year-old boy was found dead near the Shastri Park chowk loop in North East Delhi, his stepfather was arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating him to death with sticks and stones, said police.

Identified as Wazid Khan (36), a resident of Shastri Park, the accused was arrested on Saturday following sustained questioning, officers said. He allegedly killed his stepson after a fight with his wife. “During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had an ongoing dispute related to his relationship with the mother of the deceased,” a senior police officer said.

Police earlier said that the victim’s mother came to know about her son’s death via a purported video in which her husband had allegedly admitted to the crime.