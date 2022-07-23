scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Man arrested for smuggling heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

According to the police, the accused has admitted to sending 15 kg heroin in two consignments from Pakistan to Punjab. Further investigation is going on, they said.

New Delhi
July 23, 2022 10:34:13 pm
The accused was identified as Swaroop Singh Rajput (44), resident of Barmer's Bijawal area. He was arrested from his house on July 17 and was interrogated jointly by various agencies, police said.

A man has been arrested from Rajasthan’s Barmer district for smuggling heroin along the Indo-Pak border and then supplying the contraband in Punjab and Delhi, police said here on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused has admitted to sending 15 kg heroin in two consignments from Pakistan to Punjab. Further investigation is going on, they said.

Barmer District Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said in a statement on Saturday that the Border Security Force (BSF) and Barmer Police took joint action, exposing heroin smuggling from the International Indo-Pak border.

The accused was identified as Swaroop Singh Rajput (44), resident of Barmer’s Bijawal area. He was arrested from his house on July 17 and was interrogated jointly by various agencies, police said.

During interrogation, the accused said that he along with his partner Bhuta Singh received five kg heroin packets from Pakistan near BSF post (Panchala) three days after Eid and supplied them to a party of Punjab in Barmer.

Similarly, on May 27, 10 kg heroin packets from Pakistan were received near Mate Ka Tala and supplied to a Delhi party in Barmer.

Bhuta Singh is being searched, police said.

