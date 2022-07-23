Man arrested for smuggling heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

July 23, 2022 10:34:13 pm
A man has been arrested from Rajasthan’s Barmer district for smuggling heroin along the Indo-Pak border and then supplying the contraband in Punjab and Delhi, police said here on Saturday.
According to the police, the accused has admitted to sending 15 kg heroin in two consignments from Pakistan to Punjab. Further investigation is going on, they said.
Barmer District Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said in a statement on Saturday that the Border Security Force (BSF) and Barmer Police took joint action, exposing heroin smuggling from the International Indo-Pak border.
The accused was identified as Swaroop Singh Rajput (44), resident of Barmer’s Bijawal area. He was arrested from his house on July 17 and was interrogated jointly by various agencies, police said.
Subscriber Only Stories
During interrogation, the accused said that he along with his partner Bhuta Singh received five kg heroin packets from Pakistan near BSF post (Panchala) three days after Eid and supplied them to a party of Punjab in Barmer.
Similarly, on May 27, 10 kg heroin packets from Pakistan were received near Mate Ka Tala and supplied to a Delhi party in Barmer.
Bhuta Singh is being searched, police said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala
Sainz helps Leclerc edge Verstappen for French GP pole
6 children rescued, 73 arrested from ‘brothel’ run by BJP leader in Meghalaya, police say
National flag can now remain hoisted through the night
10 die in northwest China after mountain slope collapses
Tamil Nadu passport scam: Probe reveals involvement of police and passport officials, says TN govt
Good Luck Jerry song Paracetamol: Janhvi Kapoor’s Jerry becomes a drug mule. Watch
Ludhiana admn launches drive to clean water tanks in govt schools
‘A one-hour layover is not enough anymore’: A flight attendant’s tips on surviving travel now
As BJP, TRS fight over central funds, Telangana farmers demand crop-loss payout
Monkeypox declared global health emergency; here’s what WHO has recommended
Art Street: A memorial dedicated to frontline workers