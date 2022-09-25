Man arrested after shootout in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar area, cop injured

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday night arrested a man following an encounter in the Vijay Nagar area, officers said. The man, whom they identified as Raja Khalid, was wounded in the shootout, along with a policeman.

Routine checks were underway in the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar station when a two-wheeler with two riders refused to stop for the same, prompting officers to alert personnel nearby, the police said. The two men then travelled in the direction of Richpal Gadhi Puliya, where a police team attempted to stop them.

The accused, however, fired at the team while fleeing in the direction of the Jal Plant road. The police continued to pursue them, resulting in a shootout, officers revealed. Circle officer (Kotwali Nagar) Anshu Jain stated that the accused sustained a leg injury during the exchange of fire. “A head constable was also struck in the hand by a bullet. Both the accused and the policeman have been admitted to Flores Hospital,” he added.

The police said a pistol and live ammunition were recovered from the accused, besides the motorbike, which turned out to have been stolen from the Sihani gate area. “The accused has an extensive criminal history. Meanwhile, his accomplice Amit fled in the dark,” Jain said.