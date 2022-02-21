Man arrested for sexually assaulting, killing Delhi cop’s daughter

Two days after a Delhi Police personnel’s 24-year-old daughter was allegedly strangled to death by her friend’s husband in North Delhi, the police arrested the accused from Jaipur on Sunday and booked him for alleged sexual assault and murder.

The accused has been identified as Aman Singh Bisht. The police said Bisht on Friday afternoon called her to his house at Burari on the pretext of seeking her help in buying a saree for his wife. When the woman tried to resist his advances, he sexually assaulted and strangled her to death before fleeing from the place, said the police.

Bisht’s wife later found her friend’s body lying on the floor of her bathroom and informed the police.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said they received a call from Bisht’s wife and started looking for him. From Jaipur, he was planning to flee to Nepal or the northern states in India, said the police. Bisht used to work as an insurance agent but lost his job during the lockdown, added the police.

The police said the accused has confessed to his crime. They have sent samples from the crime scene and victim’s body for a forensic examination to confirm the rape and sequence of events. The accused also confessed to taking drugs and being frustrated with his married life, said the police.

In the police complaint, the victim’s mother said that the woman had received a call on Friday afternoon from her friend’s husband and she went to his house to help him buy a saree for his wife. The family later received a call from the police around 9.30 pm informing them about her death.