Man arrested for ‘selling’ Chinese manjha in Outer Delhi

August 15, 2022 6:24:09 pm
A 48-year-old man was arrested from Outer Delhi Sunday for allegedly selling Chinese manjha (kite strings). Police said the accused, Ashok Kumar, is a Nihal Vihar resident and tea shop owner.
Police said that in accordance with directions to take action against Chinese manjha sellers – sale of which is banned – patrols were being carried out. Two policemen had then noticed the illegal kite strings inside a shop around 4 pm Thursday. Police said the shop was then raided, and 170 bundles of the banned kite strings were recovered.
Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), said, “A case has been filed under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), and the Environment Protection Act sections 7 (persons carrying out operations not to allow discharge of excess pollutants) and 15 (penalty for contravening provisions of the Act).
Police said the accused was hard up and allegedly sold the manjha to earn more money.
Subscriber Only Stories
So far, five deaths have been reported due to injuries caused by the glass-coated kite string, which gets tangled around people’s neck and even vehicles, in the capital. On Sunday, a 26-year-old businessman died after his neck was slit by a Chinese manjha in Shahdara.
Earlier this week, a 35-year-old man on a bike was killed after a Chinese manjha cut his neck at Shastri Park flyover. A 28-year-old food delivery executive died after he fell off his bike and was mowed down by an unknown vehicle on Badarpur flyover. Police said they found a Chinese manjha stuck to his two-wheeler and suspect this led to the accident. In July, a 30-year-old man died after his throat was slit due to kite string on the Haiderpur flyover. Another incident took place in Keshavpuram.
Police have also made multiple arrests of shopkeepers selling these banned kite strings.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
DigiYatra app beta rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru airports for paperless travel
Drake unveils new face tattoo dedicated to his mother, check it out
Maharashtra: 75 war veterans from Apshinge ‘military village’ honoured
Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary: A spiritual icon who first conceived of India as Vishwa Guru
Gurgaon: Four bouncers booked for assaulting Armyman, his two brothers after argument over playing song
In West Bengal, marine strandings of endangered horseshoe crabs are increasing
Maharashtra: Finance Minister Sitharaman’s visit to Pawar ‘bastion’ Baramati postponed till Sept
Ludhiana: I-Day bonanza for 3,600 sanitation workers as CM Mann hands over regularisation letters
Author Sudha Murty pays tribute to favourite fruit mango in new children’s book
Why Gujarat hasn’t been able to take the cow by its horns
Kid receives wooden play button from friend on reaching 100 subscribers on YouTube
75th Independence Day: Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others celebrate India’s freedom. See pics, videos