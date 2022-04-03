Man arrested for ‘raping’ differently abled girl: Delhi Police

A differently-abled girl was raped allegedly by a man in her neighbourhood in Delhi, said police, adding that the accused has been arrested.

“The incident took place on Saturday when the man allegedly raped the girl. Later, she narrated her ordeal to her parents,” a senior police officer said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said it has arrested the accused in a rape case. “On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the girl for medical examination. Further proceedings continue,” it tweeted.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said they received a call about the incident at 8.40 pm on Saturday. “Based on the information, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused. Immediately, our team rushed to the spot and the victim was given medical assistance and the accused was also arrested in connection with the incident the same night,” she said.