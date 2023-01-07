scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Man arrested over death of Noida delivery executive in accident on New Year’s

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, a vehicle rammed into 24-year-old Kaushal Yadav's bike near Sector 14 A, killing him on the night of January 1.

While initial reports and allegations by Kaushal Yadav's (inset) family members indicated that he had been dragged several hundred metres, the police said CCTV footage did not indicate so.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the death of Swiggy delivery executive Kaushal Yadav, 24, late on New Year’s Day, officers said.

The accused has been identified as one Amar Bahadur Yadav. According to the police, a vehicle rammed into Yadav’s bike near Sector 14 A, killing him. While initial reports and allegations by his family members indicated that he had been dragged several hundred metres, the police said CCTV footage did not indicate so.

Must read |Death of a Zomato delivery staffer leaves family broken: Father of 2, was preparing for sister’s wedding

Officers said the accused had dropped a passenger who booked a trip to Noida’s Sector 137 via a ride-hailing app and was returning to Ghaziabad via the Chilla border when the accident happened. The accused then took a U-turn, fleeing towards Mahamaya, where a camera installed on the flyover spotted the car. The victim passed away due to excessive bleeding, the police said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Noida’s Sector 74 spotted the accident site on his way to Delhi and took the deceased’s phone with him. When relatives called the number, he informed them that he was a taxi driver and that Kaushal had met with an accident. He later returned the phone to the spot where he found it. Investigators are questioning him regarding the incident, as the police were not informed of the accident at the time.

More from Delhi

A case has been registered at the Phase 1 police station under IPC sections relating to rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 12:57 IST
