Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Man arrested days after 4-year-old was kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Delhi

Police said the accused picked up the girl as she played outside her house on Wednesday evening. CCTV footage from the area showed him carrying the child in his arms.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North) said the police came to know about the incident at night and sent different teams to trace the girl. (Representational)
Days after a minor girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Outer Delhi, the Delhi Police said they arrested the accused early on Tuesday. Search was on for the accused, identified as Anil Pathak, for five days before he was caught.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the accused picked up the four-year-old girl as she played outside her house. CCTV footage from the area showed the accused carrying the girl in his arms. Officers said the man boarded a tempo traveller and went to his place where he allegedly raped the girl.

Meanwhile |Genome sequencing yet to start in Delhi, not enough samples

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North) said the police came to know about the incident at night and sent different teams to trace the girl. Announcements were also made on loudspeakers in mosques to look for the girl.

The minor was found injured the next day at a nearby park. Her parents said she was rushed to the hospital.

Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay's Sharath Bulusu: 'Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
“After raids and searches by the staff and PCR teams, she was found. She is stable,” the DCP said. The doctors confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted. A case under the POCSO Act was registered and police started searching for Pathak. His family was found soon, but he had absconded. The police said they arrested him after conducting multiple raids around Delhi.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 11:29:46 am
With ‘Zero-Covid,’ China proved it’s good at control. Governance is harder

