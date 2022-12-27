Man arrested days after 4-year-old was kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Delhi

Days after a minor girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Outer Delhi, the Delhi Police said they arrested the accused early on Tuesday. Search was on for the accused, identified as Anil Pathak, for five days before he was caught.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the accused picked up the four-year-old girl as she played outside her house. CCTV footage from the area showed the accused carrying the girl in his arms. Officers said the man boarded a tempo traveller and went to his place where he allegedly raped the girl.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North) said the police came to know about the incident at night and sent different teams to trace the girl. Announcements were also made on loudspeakers in mosques to look for the girl.

The minor was found injured the next day at a nearby park. Her parents said she was rushed to the hospital.

“After raids and searches by the staff and PCR teams, she was found. She is stable,” the DCP said. The doctors confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted. A case under the POCSO Act was registered and police started searching for Pathak. His family was found soon, but he had absconded. The police said they arrested him after conducting multiple raids around Delhi.