Man arrested in Gurgaon for killing wife over dowry, used lethal injection: Police

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A man has been arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly killing his wife over dowry by administering her lethal injection after a fight, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the woman was brought dead to the Civil Hospital at Sector-10 on March 18. Her brother lodged a complaint alleging that she had been subjected to constant dowry harassment and physical abuse by her husband, Arun Sharma, ever since they got married last November.
“During questioning, Sharma, who is a radiology technician by training and worked at a nursing home in Gurgaon, told the police that he had administered an injection to his wife on the morning of March 18, leading to her death. He is allegedly addicted to drugs. The couple had got married after they became friends at their workplace — both were working as nursing staff. But they would frequently fight. The injection was of an anaesthesia-type drug that was recovered from their bathroom. We caught him from the railway station in the city on Friday,” Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at the police station in Sector 10, said.
According to the complaint, the couple had been staying at the woman’s brother’s residence at Garhi Harsaru since Holi (March 4).
“On the night of March 17, Arun Sharma, who was in an inebriated state, assaulted his wife. The next morning, on March 18, he took her to a room downstairs on the pretext of talking. A short while later, she was found unconscious inside the house with blood oozing from her nose. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” a police spokesperson said.
The police team from the Sector 93 police post reached the Civil Hospital, recorded the inquest proceedings, collected evidence from the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, police said.
Based on the statements of the deceased’s family members and available evidence, a case was registered at the Sector 10 police station for dowry death.
“Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused, a Class 12 pass resident of Bahata Hajipur village in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, and currently living at Ashok Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi on Friday,” the spokesperson added.
The accused was produced before a city court Saturday that remanded him to three days of police custody.
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