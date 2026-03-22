Man arrested in Gurgaon for killing wife over dowry, used lethal injection: Police

The accused was produced before a city court Saturday that remanded him to three days of police custody.

A man has been arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly killing his wife over dowry by administering her lethal injection after a fight, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman was brought dead to the Civil Hospital at Sector-10 on March 18. Her brother lodged a complaint alleging that she had been subjected to constant dowry harassment and physical abuse by her husband, Arun Sharma, ever since they got married last November.

“During questioning, Sharma, who is a radiology technician by training and worked at a nursing home in Gurgaon, told the police that he had administered an injection to his wife on the morning of March 18, leading to her death. He is allegedly addicted to drugs. The couple had got married after they became friends at their workplace — both were working as nursing staff. But they would frequently fight. The injection was of an anaesthesia-type drug that was recovered from their bathroom. We caught him from the railway station in the city on Friday,” Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at the police station in Sector 10, said.