Man arrested in Gurgaon for kidnapping woman

According to the police, the woman was returning from an event when the accused allegedly approached her and claimed that his phone was stolen. They said he allegedly pulled her inside a Mahindra Scorpio car and drove to a forested area near Leopard Trail.

A 25-year-old man, accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman in the Leopard Trail area of the Aravalli ranges, was arrested in Gurgaon early on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the woman was returning from an event when the accused allegedly approached her and claimed that his phone was stolen. They said he allegedly pulled her inside a Mahindra Scorpio car and drove to a forested area near Leopard Trail. A friend of the woman, who was with her at the event, meanwhile, alerted the police. Officers said that a team reached the location and arrested the accused before he could attack the woman.

An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station for kidnapping.

Police also said that the woman sustained injuries and received treatment, adding that the accused remains in custody and an investigation is underway.

