Man arrested in Gurgaon for kidnapping woman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 25-year-old man, accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman in the Leopard Trail area of the Aravalli ranges, was arrested in Gurgaon early on Sunday, police said.
According to the police, the woman was returning from an event when the accused allegedly approached her and claimed that his phone was stolen. They said he allegedly pulled her inside a Mahindra Scorpio car and drove to a forested area near Leopard Trail. A friend of the woman, who was with her at the event, meanwhile, alerted the police. Officers said that a team reached the location and arrested the accused before he could attack the woman.
An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station for kidnapping.
Police also said that the woman sustained injuries and received treatment, adding that the accused remains in custody and an investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hrithik Roshan, known as the Greek God of Bollywood, recently gave a shoutout to his personal chef, Shubham Vishwakarma, on social media. Vishwakarma, who is trained in culinary arts and specializes in nutrition-focused cooking, sees himself as a "student of food". He travels with Hrithik and adapts to new kitchens and tight schedules, creating clean, balanced, and intentional meals for the actor.