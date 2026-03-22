Man arrested from Bihar for posting AI-generated images of PM

During the investigation, the police found that Siddhnath Kumar used AI to create objectionable images of the Prime Minister from his mobile phone and circulated them through multiple social media accounts.

A man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly posting AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused, Siddhanth Kumar, was arrested from Bihar’s Arwal district, officers added.

“The police suspect the content was uploaded with the intention of misleading people and disturbing public order. It was revealed that the accused had shared morphed images of a female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and a female foreign leader,” an officer said.

The police are now investigating the extent of the content’s spread and the networks through which it was circulated. The arrest was carried out from Maulanachak village with the assistance of the local police, said the officer, adding that Kumar has been brought to the Capital for further investigation.