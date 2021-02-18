Man arrested for ‘swinging swords’ at Red Fort on Jan 26

Singh being taken to Special Cell station. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a 30-year-old protester from Pitampura in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day. Police said the accused, Maninder Singh, was “most wanted” as he was seen in videos swinging two swords during the violence at Red Fort.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “Singh was swinging his swords to motivate/radicalise violent anti-national elements indulging in brutal assault of police personnel on duty at Red Fort on January 26.”

Police said the protesters used axes, swords, sticks and khandas to attack personnel and damage property at Red Fort.

The investigating team has recovered two four-feet long swords from Singh’s house in Swaroop Nagar.

Singh, who works as an AC mechanic, also runs a sword training school near his house.

During questioning, he allegedly told the police that he was angry after seeing various Facebook posts on different groups.

Kushwah said, “Singh frequently visited Singhu border and was highly motivated by speeches there. He told us that he motivated six persons from his area and on the day of the violence. These men joined the tractor rally from Singhu border on their bikes. They went to Mukarba Chowk.”

Police said the accused later acted on his plan and marched to Red Fort with his associates and other armed miscreants. CCTV and other video footage from the Red Fort purportedly show Singh “swinging sword/dancing” to motivate protesters and cause “mayhem”.

Kushwah said they have also found videos of him with swords at Red Fort on his phone.