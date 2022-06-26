Man arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

A 53-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Delhi’s Rohini.

Police said the accused is a member of the School Management Committee in the school where the victim studies. Police said he had allegedly sent vulgar messages to the victim and asked her for sexual favours.

They added that an FIR has been filed under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and Section 12 (sexual harassment of child) under the POCSO Act.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said: “The victim alleged that the accused… had harassed her by sending her unusual and vulgar messages via mobile and asked her for sexual favours.”

DCP Tayal added that the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.