Man arrested for sexually assaulting, killing Delhi cop’s daughter

Two days after a Delhi Police personnel’s daughter was strangled to death, allegedly by her friend’s husband in North Delhi, the accused was arrested from Jaipur on Sunday, with police saying investigation has revealed he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim as well.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi identified the accused as Aman Singh Bisht (25), who worked with an insurance company but lost his job during the pandemic.

“On Friday afternoon, he called the woman to his house on the pretext of seeking her help in buying a saree for his wife. He picked up her from outside her house and took her to his. There, he tried to sexually assault her, and when the woman resisted, he strangled her using a rope and with his hands. He fled the spot afterwards. We have added sections of sexual assault,” Kalsi said.

Bisht’s wife had found her friend’s body lying on the floor of her bathroom and informed the police.

“From Jaipur, he was planning to flee to Nepal,” said an officer.

Police said the victim went to the same school as Bisht, and that he was obsessed with her since then.

In the police complaint, the victim’s mother said that the woman received a call on Friday afternoon from the accused and she went to his house to help him buy a saree for his wife. The family later received a call from the police around 9.30 pm informing them about her death.