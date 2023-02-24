Man arrested for posing as flight lieutenant, duping hundreds

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a flight lieutenant and cheating hundreds on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Air Force. Police said the accused has been identified as Kamal Sharma. The Air Force intelligence is also questioning him.

Police said Sharma ran a fake NGO and would conduct seminars to lure victims. Police said he would forge fake appointment letters. The matter came to light after one of the complainants approached police saying she was defrauded of Rs 12 lakh.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We immediately started checking WhatsApp chats, mail IDs, bank and UPI transactions. The accused would only contact the victims via WhatsApp calls and chats. His location was traced to Bengaluru.”

Sharma was in a hotel when police arrested him and seized his fake ID card. “He has already been booked thrice in a cheating case in Delhi and was jailed for 11 months. We recovered his IAF uniform, nameplates, and badge along with IAF letterheads, stamps,” said Singh. During questioning, Sharma revealed he ran the fake NGO which he started in 2016. He would set up seminars and camps to lure victims and take their money in the name of registration fee.