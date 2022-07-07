Man arrested for murder of priest in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area

A man was arrested Wednesday for beating a 62-year-old priest to death in Delhi’s Northeast district, said the police Thursday. Officials said that the accused Sonu Bhatt, who knew the deceased, was thrashed by people after he attacked the priest.

The police said that they received a PCR call at 5.40 am on Wednesday that a priest had been beaten up in Northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area. After reaching the spot, the police found that the injured man, Soni Ram, had been shifted to the JPC Hospital.

Ram was later shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, accused Sonu Bhatt was admitted to the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines after he was beaten up by people.

The police said that they have booked Bhatt for the murder of the priest.

According to Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), “An FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. During the primary investigation, it has surfaced that the accused, Sonu Bhatt was known to the deceased. Further investigation in this matter is still in progress”.