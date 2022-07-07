scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Man arrested for murder of priest in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area

The police said that they received a PCR call at 5.40 am on Wednesday that a priest had been beaten up in Northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area. After reaching the spot, the police found that the injured man, Soni Ram, had been shifted to the JPC Hospital.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 10:21:41 am
The police said that they received a PCR call at 5.40 am on Wednesday that a priest had been beaten up in Northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area. After reaching the spot, the police found that the injured man, Soni Ram, had been shifted to the JPC Hospital. (File)

A man was arrested Wednesday for beating a 62-year-old priest to death in Delhi’s Northeast district, said the police Thursday. Officials said that the accused Sonu Bhatt, who knew the deceased, was thrashed by people after he attacked the priest.

Delhi News Live |liveFollow latest updates

The police said that they received a PCR call at 5.40 am on Wednesday that a priest had been beaten up in Northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area. After reaching the spot, the police found that the injured man, Soni Ram, had been shifted to the JPC Hospital.

Ram was later shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, accused Sonu Bhatt was admitted to the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines after he was beaten up by people.

Best of Express Premium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...Premium
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...Premium
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...
More Premium Stories >>

The police said that they have booked Bhatt for the murder of the priest.

More from Delhi

According to Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), “An FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. During the primary investigation, it has surfaced that the accused, Sonu Bhatt was known to the deceased. Further investigation in this matter is still in progress”.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement