Man arrested for killing DJB employee in Faridabad

“Amit has around 20 criminal cases registered against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder and theft. He has been involved in these crimes for the last eight-nine years and has also served time in prison,” said ACP Dharna Yadav, Faridabad Police spokesperson. (Representational Image) “Amit has around 20 criminal cases registered against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder and theft. He has been involved in these crimes for the last eight-nine years and has also served time in prison,” said ACP Dharna Yadav, Faridabad Police spokesperson. (Representational Image)

A man, who has around 20 criminal cases registered against him in Faridabad,was arrested Friday for the alleged murder of a Delhi Jal Board employee two months ago. The accused, Amit Kumar, and another associate allegedly shot and killed Harish Kumar, after the latter had argued with them over drinking liquor and making a noise opposite his house, police said.

Police said the incident took place at 7.15 am on June 20, in Vijay Nagar. Harish was returning home on his motorcycle after buying vegetables, when two men on a scooter shot him before fleeing. In his complaint, the victim’s brother alleged, “In April, my brother had a fight with these men. They were creating a ruckus in the house across ours. The house owner and the others had threatened to him.”

“Amit has around 20 criminal cases registered against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder and theft. He has been involved in these crimes for the last eight-nine years and has also served time in prison,” said ACP Dharna Yadav, Faridabad Police spokesperson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.