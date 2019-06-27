Delhi: Man arrested for Barapullah shooting

Delhi Police have arrested a man days after he and an accomplice allegedly fired at an office cab ferrying two ABP journalists on the Barapullah flyover. Incidentally, the accused was arrested by Shahdara Police on June 18 in connection with a robbery and abduction case that took place last year.

Police said the accused, Tayyab, is a resident of Shahdara. He was arrested after the Special Task Force realised that another case— wherein a cab driver was shot and a passenger robbed on June 3— was carried out with a similar modus operandi as the Barapullah incident.

“On June 3, a man was heading home to Ghaziabad from the airport in a cab. Two bike-borne assailants intercepted the cab on the Barapullah flyover and opened fire on the driver,” a senior police officer said.

They fled with Rs 2,500 in cash and the man’s ATM card, using which they later withdrew Rs 40,000.

An FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the STF found CCTV footage of the accused from the ATM while he was withdrawing the stolen cash. “Police showed the footage to the man who was robbed and he identified the accused.Later, police came to know that he was recently arrested in connection with a year-old case,” the officer added.

Police then questioned him and he confessed to his involvement in both the Barapullah cases. The accused has been sent to police custody for seven days, said a police officer.