Man arrested for 2 car thefts in Faridabad, says he duplicated car keys to steal vehicle

A man involved in the theft of two Fortuner cars in Faridabad in the last two years has been arrested by police, with officials revealing that his modus operandi was to work as a driver with the owners of the cars for a few months, duplicate their car keys, and then leave the job, stealing the car when an opportunity presented itself a few days later.

According to the police, the accused, Yashpal, had stolen the first vehicle in 2019, and the second in 2021, with cases regarding both matters being registered at the NIT police station.

“In 2019, the accused was working as a driver of a Faridabad resident and was driving his Fortuner car. After doing the job for three to four months, the accused got a duplicate key made for the car and then left his job. He started doing a recce of the car, and when the opportunity presented itself, stole the vehicle,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“In 2021, he again did the same thing with another person, who also had a Fortuner car. He again got a duplicate key made for the vehicle while working as a driver, and then left the job and stole the car. This is when he came under suspicion and Faridabad Police started searching for him,” he said.

Police officials said that, on June 18, a tip-off was received that Yashpal was in Faridabad’s Mewla Maharajpur area, following which a police team immediately rushed to the spot. The accused tried to evade arrest but was eventually taken into custody, said officials.

“The accused, after his arrest, confessed that he was involved in the theft of two different Fortuner cars in Faridabad and revealed that he was operating them as taxis in Panipat. Both the cars have been recovered from Panipat, and the accused has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody,” said the PRO.