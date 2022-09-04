Man arrested after his dog bit 10-year-old in Noida colony

After a 10-year-boy was allegedly bitten by his neighbour’s dog in a posh residential colony in Noida’s Sector 56, the animal’s owner was arrested Saturday.

Police said a complaint was filed by the boy’s mother. Vivek Trivedi, SHO of Sector 58 police station, said an FIR was filed against the accused under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). “The incident took place on the evening of August 31 around 7 pm, wherein the complainant’s child, who was in the vicinity, was attacked by the accused’s pet dog – a Labrador – which was outside without a leash. The complainant alleged that when she took up the matter with the owner, he tried to threaten her as well,” Trivedi said.

The boy’s family moved to the colony in March. He told The Indian Express, “I was on my way to the market and was passing by their (dog owner’s) home around 7 pm, when their dog… suddenly attacked me. He bit me on my left hand and then his nails grazed my left shoulder.”

According to the mother, it was a passerby who helped her son and contacted her. “We took him to a private clinic nearby, where he was treated. I went to the owner’s home and found that he was missing… He later showed up… and started arguing with me… He treated the whole thing as if it was a really small issue…,” she alleged.

“… My son has been on antibiotics for the past two days and has not been to school,” she added. The boy said he was experiencing some pain in his fingers and his shoulder.